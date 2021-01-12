Folgory Coin (FLG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $125,626.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 94.8% against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $125,626.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.95 or 0.04352446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

