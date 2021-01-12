FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Trading Down 0.2%

FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.38. 3,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.