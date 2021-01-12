Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $153.42, with a volume of 16834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.17.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.74.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 292,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortinet by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

