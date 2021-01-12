FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $226,538.40 and approximately $679.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster .

The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

FortKnoxster can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

