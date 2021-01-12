Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.73

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 7242274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC)
There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.
Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.