Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.73

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 7242274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

