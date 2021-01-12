Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.89

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 101106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Forward Air by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

