Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.89

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 101106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Forward Air by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
