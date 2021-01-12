Founders Capital Management Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

