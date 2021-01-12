Founders Capital Management Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. The Boeing makes up about 4.0% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.41. 12,617,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,398,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

