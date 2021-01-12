Founders Capital Management Buys Shares of 79,768 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.6% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,878,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,417,832. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

