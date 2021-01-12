Founders Capital Management Invests $2.63 Million in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 148,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,757. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

