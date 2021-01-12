Founders Capital Management Invests $6.44 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,885 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000. Adobe comprises 4.6% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $471.65. 2,958,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

