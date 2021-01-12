Founders Capital Management Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,619,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

