Founders Capital Management Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.4% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.92. 29,116,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,253,504. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $319.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

