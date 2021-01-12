Founders Capital Management Takes $3.55 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.5% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $341.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,097. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

