Fountain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,396.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $583,767.49 and approximately $2,396.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00375093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.69 or 0.04398796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

