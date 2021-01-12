Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 5%

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). Approximately 36,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 22,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

In related news, insider Chris Dent acquired 5,128 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £5,025.44 ($6,565.77). Also, insider David Poutney acquired 20,000 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,868.83). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,644.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

