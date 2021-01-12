Francis J. Pelzer Sells 1,400 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.46. 6,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.72. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $200.57.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
