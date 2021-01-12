Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Financial Analysis

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 20.51% 9.52% 0.93% Central Pacific Financial 15.44% 7.31% 0.62%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.40%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Central Pacific Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $64.66 million 1.86 $16.11 million N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 2.26 $58.32 million $2.03 10.18

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Franklin Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. Central Pacific Financial Corp. also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35 branches and 77 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

