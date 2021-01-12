Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. 9,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 4,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.