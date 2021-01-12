Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.33. Approximately 57,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

