Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been given a €60.40 ($71.06) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.35 ($58.06).

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €1.18 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.92 ($45.79). The company had a trading volume of 2,413,972 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.12. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

