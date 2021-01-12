Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FSNUY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

