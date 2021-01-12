frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.81

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get frontdoor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.