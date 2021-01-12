FSBT API Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,698.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One FSBT API Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $69,009.78 and $26,698.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00379654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.00 or 0.04250881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FSBT API Token Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a token. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Token Trading

FSBT API Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

