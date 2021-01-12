FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Down 6.5%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.00. 736,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,085,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74.
FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).
About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.
