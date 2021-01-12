FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Down 6.5%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.00. 736,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,085,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

