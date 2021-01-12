FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Shares Up 0.8%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.01. 161,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 117,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,490,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,863,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.