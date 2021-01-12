FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $8.08 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $762.49 million and approximately $27.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $8.08 or 0.00024580 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00041208 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042742 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00370342 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.58 or 0.04308360 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014123 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.
FTX Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
FTX Token Token Trading
FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
