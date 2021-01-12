FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $8.08 on Top Exchanges

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

