Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.06.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.