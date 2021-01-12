Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

