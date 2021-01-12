Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.14 ($50.75).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.