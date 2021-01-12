Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.14 ($50.75).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

