Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

