Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.06.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

