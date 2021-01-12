Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 9,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

