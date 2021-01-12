Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $69.89. Approximately 2,213,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,870,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

