Function X Price Hits $0.0633 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Function X has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and $214,394.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.17 or 0.99937809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,550,358 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

