Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Critical Analysis

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36% The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A The Peck $28.22 million 2.78 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Peck.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats The Peck on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

