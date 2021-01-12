Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) vs. The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Financial Contrast

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

The Peck has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck $28.22 million 2.78 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Peck.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The Peck and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00% Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats The Peck on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

