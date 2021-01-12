FuzeX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $150,821.02 and $186.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00371554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.98 or 0.04313974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

