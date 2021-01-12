FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.04.

NDAQ opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.