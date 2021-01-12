FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 635.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 854.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

