FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bunzl plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bunzl in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bunzl’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.6796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.