FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $34.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

