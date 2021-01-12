FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

WDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

