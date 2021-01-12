FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a research note issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,081,660.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $166,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock valued at $51,731,114 over the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.