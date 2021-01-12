FY2020 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $90,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

