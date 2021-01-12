FYDcoin (FYD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $820.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $821,634.27 and $820.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000193 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000996 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 539,670,076 coins and its circulating supply is 515,131,499 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

