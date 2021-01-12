Fyooz (FYZ) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Fyooz has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $236,813.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00112366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,994 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

Fyooz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

