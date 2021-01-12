Gala Achieves Market Cap of $7.31 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $25,280.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00271412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00064046 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.