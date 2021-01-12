Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5,701.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 171.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 54.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after buying an additional 196,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

