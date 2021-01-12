Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.75.
GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GRMN opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
