GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.75 ($33.82).

ETR G1A opened at €29.04 ($34.16) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

