Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 1.8%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 219,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 156,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.