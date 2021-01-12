Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $264.49

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $264.49 and last traded at $260.52, with a volume of 8422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $260.80.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

